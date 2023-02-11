Delta Monarch Lauds Ndiomu’s Reforms at PAP

The Chairman of the Delta State Ijaw Traditional Rulers Forum, HRM Joseph Timiyan, has applauded the Interim Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP), Maj. Gen. Barry Ndiomu (rtd), for the far-reaching reforms he has instituted since his appointment, which has made the programme more effective and result-oriented.

The Ebenanaowei of Ogulagha Kingdom, who made this affirmation weekend when he hosted the PAP boss in his palace in Obotobo community, also passed a vote of confidence on the capacity of Ndiomu to steer the PAP to fulfil its mandate.

The prominent ruler thus urged President Muhammadu Buhari to extend the tenure of Ndiomu, stating that it will be remembered as one of his greatest legacies for the people of the Niger Delta region if he confirms Ndiomu as the substantive administrator of PAP.

“I think you are the messiah. I know you cannot do all we want, but we know you will make a difference. Your starting point has already proved that you are an administrator, a leader. Not just a leader that was made, but one that was born. We give you our vote of confidence,” the monarch said of the positive impact of Ndiomu, who was appointed barely four months ago.

The traditional ruler commended the PAP boss for breaking the jinx and becoming the first head of the PAP to visit the kingdom since the inception of the programme by the late President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua.

Responding, a fired-up Ndiomu promised to convey the demands made by the monarch to the National Security Adviser, Gen. Babangana Monguno (rtd), assuring him that the Ogulagha Kingdom would be carried along in PAP.

Ndiomu, who led other high-ranking officials of PAP on the strategic engagement meeting with the monarch, stated that a cooperative fund has been set aside from where youths of the region can draw from for empowerment.

He also encouraged ex-agitators not to limit themselves to the N65,000 monthly stipend, adding that they must begin to explore available opportunities to become big time entrepreneurs.

Ndiomu, who said his office is working with NEXIM Bank on the cooprative fund, added that a N1 billion Education Trust Fund will be launched before the end of April this year.

According to him, as part of more efforts to boost the economy of the Ogulagha Kingdom, the PAP office will return soon to establish a mega palm oil producing facility.

“We will do everything possible to empower the people directly, not through contractors or middlemen,” Ndiomu added.

Earlier, the monarch had made some requests to Ndiomu for consideration.

He solicited for more opportunities for scholarships and empowerment schemes for his people, adding that he wanted the Ndiomu-led PAP to establish a skill acquisition centre in Ogulagha, and consider capturing some ex-agitators in the kingdom who were left out of the previous enumeration.