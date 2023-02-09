  • Thursday, 9th February, 2023

Sokoto Deputy Gov Debunks Rumour of Defection to APC

Nigeria | 11 seconds ago

By Onuminya Innocent In Sokoto

The Sokoto State Deputy Governor Alhaji Muhammad Manir Dan’Iya has debunked rumours that he has defected to the ruling All Progressive Congress.

In a statement issued on Thursday by his Director of Press Aminu Abdullahi Abubakar, he said the rumour was the imagination of the writer of the purported letter of defection .

Abdullahi maintained that the Deputy Governor was still a bonafide member of PDP and loyal to Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal.

He enjoined the general public to disregard the letter.. 

Details later

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.