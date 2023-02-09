Edo Records Five New Cases of Lassa Fever Fatalities  





Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

Edo State, in the last 24 hours, recorded three new deaths from Lassa fever, raising the total number of fatalities in the state to 23.

The Edo State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akoria Obehi, who disclosed this to journalists in Benin City, said the state also recorded five new confirmed cases, raising the number of infections to 160.

She said while the new cases were confirmed in Etsako West, Esan Central and Esan North East, the three new deaths were recorded in Esan North East and Etsako West.

Decrying the rising number of infections and deaths from the disease, Prof. Akoria urged residents to support the government’s efforts at containing Lassa fever across all Edo communities by complying with preventive protocols against its spread. While reiterating the need for citizens to report early symptoms suspected to be malaria or any other illnesses that present like malaria, the Commissioner further charged them to reach out to the disease surveillance or notification officers within their local government areas if they have been in contact with someone confirmed to have Lassa fever or suspect any symptoms of Lassa fever or any other priority disease.

According to her, the disease surveillance or notification officers’ contacts include Akoko Edo 07034420077; Egor 08078750376; Esan Central 09074513116; Esan North East 08034897353; Esan South East 07035389297; Esan West 07016618702; Etsako Central 07035411607 and Etsako East 09026339245.

Others are Etsako West 08060443793; Igueben 08135041727; Ikpoba Okha 08074431217; Oredo 09052887778; Orhionmwon 07032436654; Ovia North East 08036859629; Ovia South West 08130989877; Owan East 07031295391; Owan East 08135649368, and Uhunmwode 08057861900.

The commissioner noted that the State Disease Surveillance and Notification Officer can be reached at 08060593802, while the State Epidemiologist can be contacted at 08064258163.