Sultan: No Devt Can Thrive Without Peace

Seriki Adinoyi in Jos

The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Mohammadu Sa’ad Abubakar, has charged Nigerians to live in peace as it could not be traded for anything else, adding that no economy or any other development could thrive in crisis.

The Sultan gave the charge yesterday in Jos on the occasion of Plateau annual Forgiveness and Reconciliation Day, and the 47th anniversary of the state’s creation.

Urging the people to keep the ‘Peace and Tourism’ status that the state was known for, the Sultan said they should not allow themselves to be confused by politicians that preach hatred to achieve their selfish purpose.

Speaking on behalf of Plateau Council of Chiefs and Emirs in the state, the Gbong Gwom Jos, Da Jacob Gyang-Buba described the event as one that vindicated Governor Simon Lalong, who has stood firm in persuading the citizens of the state to put all past crises behind them and look forward to a greater future.

Lalong, on his part, said his heart was filled with joy that his administration has laid a solid foundation for peace, justice, equality, tolerance and hospitality.

He said with the support of traditional, religious and community leaders, the government has worked hard to substantially reverse the damage to the collective psyche and fractured inter-group coexistence.

Catholic Archbishop of Abuja Most Rev. Ignatius Kaigama, said he was happy that the initiative taken many years ago has fully been implemented by the state government.

