Iwobi Still Optimistic of Nigeria Hoisting Her Flag at 2026 World Cup

Super Eagles and Fulham of England midfielder, Alex Iwobi is still very optimistic that Nigeria could still secure a place at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, despite their current uncertainty in the qualification race.

The Hale End graduate admitted the national team is effectively in a state of “waiting” as Nigeria holds out for a potential lifeline to the global showpiece in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Speaking in an interview with SuperSport Football about the emotional weight of possibly missing the World Cup, Iwobi was confronted with a hypothetical question: would he rather lift the AFCON 2025 trophy or qualify for the World Cup?

For the 29-year-old, who featured at Russia 2018, the answer goes beyond personal ambition and centres on the aspirations of his teammates.

“I mean we’re still waiting, hopefully we can go to the World Cup, but I feel it’s a tough one. It’s a tough one because winning AFCON is like… It’s a great legacy, it’s a great thing to have like in your career, a memorable moment.

“But then at the same time, because I’ve been to the World Cup already, a lot of the players haven’t been. They would like to say ‘I want to go to the World Cup,’ so I can’t be selfish and say win the AFCON and for my teammates to not go to the World Cup. So it’s a tough one. I don’t know. I don’t know.”

Iwobi’s cautious optimism reflects the wider mood within the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), which is awaiting a decision from FIFA following its formal petition over Nigeria’s World Cup qualification play-off defeat to the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Despite a painful penalty shootout loss to DR Congo at the Moulay Hassan Stadium in November, the Super Eagles’ qualification hopes may not yet be extinguished.

The NFF has petitioned FIFA, alleging that the Congolese team fielded up to six ineligible players during the decisive encounter. The federation’s case centres on what it describes as a “dual nationality trap”, arguing that while FIFA regulations permit nationality switches, DR Congo’s constitution prohibits dual citizenship.

NFF General Secretary Dr Sanusi Mohammed insists the federation has a strong case.