PBC Hosts First Distributors Forum, Celebrates Three Years of Growth in Nigeria

Sunday Ehigiator

Planet Bottling Company (PBC) yesterday held its first-ever distributor forum in Lagos, bringing together top distributors from across Nigeria to celebrate the company’s achievements and discuss future growth strategies.

The event also marked the third anniversary of the launch of PBC’s flagship brand, American Cola.

Addressing journalists at the forum, PBC Marketing Manager, Naji Awada, highlighted the purpose of the gathering: “We organized this distributor forum to thank our partners for their support and to assure them that the more they support us, the more we will support them; with excellent service, quality, and results. Their contribution is a major part of our success in Nigeria.”

Awada emphasised the company’s focus on delivering high-quality yet affordable beverages to Nigerians.

“We aim to provide top-quality products that are also accessible. Our distributors are crucial to ensuring that these products reach consumers nationwide,” he said, noting that the company currently produces four brands; American Cola, Reactor, Planet, and Bubble Up.

On concerns about sugar and fizzy drinks, Awada reassured consumers, saying, “Our factory is one of the most advanced in Nigeria. We work with Monarch, an international company, to ensure that every product meets the highest standards of quality and safety.”

Also speaking, PBC Deputy Managing Director, Lokman Jouni, spoke about the company’s vision and legacy in Nigeria.

“Our legacy is global, not just within Nigeria. We are committed to delivering high-end quality at affordable prices, particularly to less privileged communities. Our products are tested and controlled by laboratories in Atlanta and Paris, ensuring full compliance with Nigerian and international standards,” Jouni said.

He also highlighted the vast potential of the Nigerian FMCG sector. “Nigeria is a land of opportunities. Our people appreciate quality, and as long as we maintain high standards, the sky is the limit,” he added.

PBC Communications Manager, Franklyn Eluaga, in his address, shared the company’s strategy for brand engagement.

According to him, “Each of our brands builds a community. American Cola targets youth exploring freedom and self-expression, Planet focuses on families and children, Reactor encourages people to push their limits, and Bubble Up is for fun and celebration.

“Over the past three years, we have maintained consistent quality, competitive pricing, and strong engagement with consumers nationwide.”

Since its inception in 2022, PBC has expanded its presence from Lagos to other regions of Nigeria, with plans for further growth.

The forum provided an opportunity for the company to strengthen relationships with distributors and reinforce its commitment to supporting local businesses while delivering quality products to consumers.