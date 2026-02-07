Ademola Lookman Completing European League Round

His move to Spain in the just concluded winter transfer window may not have been the biggest, at least financial-wise, but it came with a record set. Super Eagles winger, Ademola Lookman on Monday joined Spanish power house, Atletico Madrid for a sum of €40 million, making him the first English-born player to have played in the four major European leagues – the Premier League, Bundesliga, Serie A and now La Liga

The U21 World Cup winner with England dumped Atalanta after a three-and-a-half-year stint, helping the Bergamo side win the Europa League trophy in 2024 after scoring a hat-trick in the final against Bayer Leverkusen.

With his move to the Spanish capital, Lookman has therefore become the first English-born player to have played in the four major European leagues – the Premier League (Everton, Leicester, Fulham), Bundesliga (RB Leipzig), Serie A (Atalanta), and now La Liga.

Interestingly, former Super Eagles captain, Sunday Oliseh has revealed how Lookman has saved Nigerian football by joining Atletico Madrid.

Oliseh spoke during a recent interview on his Sunday Oliseh’s Global Football Insights.

“Lookman’s transfer to Atletico Madrid might just have saved Nigerian football from my own experience in the game,” Oliseh said.

“Lookman is going to do well financially. Lookman has just saved Nigerian football because young players can now start to hope and dream of going to these top leagues.”

Speaking in the same vein, former Super Eagles striker, Yakubu Aiyegbeni praised Lookman’s move from Atalanta to Atlético Madrid, describing the transfer as a perfect fit for both the player and the Spanish La Liga club.

The Nigerian forward finalised the move after completing his medical in Spain, which brought an end to his successful spell with Atalanta.

Reacting to the transfer, Yakubu said he was not surprised by Lookman’s decision to leave Italy and expressed pride in seeing the winger join one of Spain’s biggest clubs.

“I was convinced he was going to leave Atalanta Bergamo this winter. Seeing him sign for a big club like Atlético Madrid is a great source of pride,” Yakubu said to Africa Foot. “Ademola deserves to wear the colours of a top club like Atlético Madrid. He will bring many positive things to them.”

The former Everton striker added that Lookman’s quality makes him a strong addition to Diego Simeone’s squad as they push for domestic and European success.

Yakubu also stressed that the move would be mutually beneficial, backing Lookman to flourish in La Liga and make a decisive impact for Atlético Madrid.

“I believe this transfer will be beneficial for both parties. Ademola will revive his career with Atlético Madrid. The Spanish club, on its part, has added a talented player to its squad who will bring something different to their attacking play,” he said.

He further backed Lookman to meet expectations at the club, pointing to the forward’s ability to perform when trusted by his coach.

“The 2024 Ballon d’Or winner will succeed in Atlético Madrid colours because he knows expectations are high. And he’s a player who reaches his full potential when he has the confidence of his coach.”

Lookman leaves Atalanta after establishing himself as one of Serie A’s standout attackers and playing a key role in their Europa League success.

Meanwhile, Atletico Madrid manager, Diego Simeone has sent a bold message to Lookman, following the Nigerian international’s permanent move to the Spanish club.

The Argentine tactician explained that Lookman has settled in well and has already shown signs of forming strong partnerships with his new teammates. The two-time La Liga winner added that the signing of the 2024 CAF Player of the Year is aimed at strengthening the team with quality and experience.

He said via Foto Mob: “He joined the group very quickly, and you could immediately notice his physical strength, his speed, his ability to change the play, and his power in the final third.

“We hope he can help us in the way he believes he can, and in the way we expect. And obviously, that important partnerships are formed for the good of the team, because that’s what it’s about: bringing good players together.”

Lookman is already settling in quickly thanks to two familiar faces from his Atalanta days: Matteo Ruggeri and Juan Musso.

The trio were key teammates at Atalanta when they lifted the Europa League trophy in 2024, with Lookman scoring a famous hat-trick in the final against Bayer Leverkusen.

Now reunited at the Metropolitano, the Italian and Argentine duo are helping the 28-year-old Nigerian forward feel at home in Spain.

Ruggeri, an Italian youth international who came through Atalanta’s academy before moving to Atletico last summer, and Musso, the Argentine international who made his permanent switch to Madrid in 2025 after an initial loan, have been spotted guiding Lookman around training and sharing laughs in recent sessions.

Interestingly, the former Leicester City player opened his goalscoring account on his debut as new Atletico Madrid player on Thursday.

The winger scored in the 37th-minute for his new Spanish La Liga club in its 5-0 drubbing of Real Betis in their Copa del Rey quarter-final clash. Lookman also provided an assist in the match.

The 28-year-old collected a cross-field pass in the box following a counter attack, expertly took out two defenders with his dribbling, and tucked in a shot at the goalkeeper’s near post to hand Atletico a 3-0 lead at halftime in Betis.

The goal is Lookman’s 100th career goal on the night he made his first appearance for his seventh club as a professional. He also scored on his debut for his third consecutive club, following on from his fast start at RB Salzurg and Atalanta.

Lookman and Atletico Madrid advanced into the semi-final of a competition the club has not won in 12 years.