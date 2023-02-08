Bayelsa Intensifies Public Awareness on 2023 Census

Olusegun Samuel in Yenagoa

The Bayelsa State Government has made an appraisal and review of preparations in the state towards the national population census scheduled to hold nationwide next month.



The government has therefore, put plans in place to intensify public awareness of the forthcoming census through radio jingles, printing of posters, banners and flyers to be distributed to all towns and communities spread across the eight local government areas.



The Deputy Governor of Beyelsa, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, disclosed these while briefing the heads of local government, and the chairmen and secretaries of the census committees set up at the local government level, at a meeting in Yenagoa.



The deputy governor explained that so much work was urgently needed to be done in order to create the necessary awareness among the Bayelsa populace concerning the 2023 census exercise.



He noted that the state government was ready to do everything necessary for the smooth conduct and success of the population head count in the state by the National Population Commission (NPC).



Ewhrudjakpo therefore, appealed to all stakeholders to give maximum cooperation to the Commission before, during and after the crucial national assignment.

The Bayelsa number two citizen assured the state director of the NPC and the local government coordinators that government would provide logistics to ease movement of personnel and materials across the state, while the local government councils would provide accommodation for equipment.



His words: “In terms of commitment, willingness and determination, the state government is ready. The state government will work closely with the National Population Commission (NPC) to achieve success in the exercise.



“I think the state has done what is needed to be done. All our communities have formed their census committees, so we are fully prepared for it.

“The NPC will make its jingle for the exercise available to be aired. We will also develop jingles to meet our local needs, and print posters and flyers and start posting them across the state.”



Earlier in her remarks, the State Director of NPC, Mrs. Evelyn Micah, expressed gratitude to the state government for its support and preparedness to make the census a huge success in Bayelsa.



Mrs Micah, who pointed out that 2023 national digital census was strategically important to the nation, said the most vital thing needed at the moment was publicity to create adequate public awareness, especially in the rural areas.



She also stressed the need for the provision of logistics to motivate ad hoc staff, and engagement of guides in the various communities to accompany the enumerators to move from point to point.



Briefings on the level of recruitment and training of ad-hoc staff for the census across the eight local governments were also given at the meeting by the local government coordinators.