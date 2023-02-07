2023: Niger Gov Woos Fulani Pastoralists

Laleye Dipo in Minna

With the general election around the corner, the Niger State Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello, has taken steps to woo Fulani pastoralists in the state to the side of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Governor Bello in one of his deft moves has pledged to compensate any of the pastoralists that might have lost their cattle to bandits in the state.

He made the promise in a message he sent to the Fulani Cultural Festival organised by the Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore Fulani Socio-Cultural Association of Nigeria held at the Aliyu Ndayoko Memorial Stadium in Bida last weekend.

In the message delivered by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Alhaji Ahmed Ibrahim Matane, the governor said in the first congress instance, six pastoralists, two each from the three senatorial zones of the state, who were victims of cattle rustling, would be identified and compensated with 10 cattle each.

Bello said the decision does not have political undertone but a gesture by the state government to foster peace, as well as nurture harmonious relationship among the citizenry.

He disclosed that the state government has reactivated the Bobi Grazing Reserve and other reserves in the state with a view to mitigating conflicts between farmers and herders, adding that: “The reserves, apart from being a pragmatic and sustainable solution to farmers-herders clashes, will also generate employment opportunities.”

Bello expressed the hope that the festival would bring about harmony and ensure cordial relationship of people from diverse backgrounds.

In his remarks, the Etsu Nupe and Chairman, Niger State Council of Traditional Rulers, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar, restated the need for peaceful coexistence between herders and farmers, urging them to always remain law-abiding citizens.

The National President of Miyetti Allah Kautal Horse Fulani Socio-Cultural Association, Alhaji Bello Badejo, represented by Alhaji Gidado Idris called for peaceful coexistence among farmers and herders in the state, adding that unity of purpose would help to achieve the much desired economic prosperity.