Suspension/Expulsion Fear: Court to Hear Wike’s Suit against PDP February 14

*Orders PDP, Wike to refrain from actions, steps capable of jeopardizing trial

Alex Enumah in Abuja

A Federal High Court in Abuja has adjourned to February 14 for hearing in a suit filed by Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike against the main opposition People’s Democratic Party, (PDP).

Justice J. K. Omotosho fixed the date for hearing shortly after granting an exparte application ordering parties in the suit not to do anything that may likely affect the outcome of the suit currently before the court.

Wike in the Motion on Notice dated February 2, 2023, is challenging alleged plans by his party, the PDP to either suspend or expel him from the party.

Pending the hearing of the suit marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/139/2023, the Rivers State Governor brought an exparte application praying the court for an order “maintaining status quo and staying all actions in the matter relating to the threat to suspend or expel the applicant by the 1st to 5th respondents pending the hearing and determination of the Motion on Notice”.

A Certified True Copy (CTC) of the court’s order sighted by THISDAY, listed the PDP, National Working Committee (NWC), National Executive Committee (NEC), National Chairman, Dr Iyorchia Ayu, National Secretary, Senator Samuel Anyanwu and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as 1st to 6th respondents respectively.

Ruling in the exparte application on February 2, Justice Omotosho held that, “Upon reading the affidavit in support of the motion exparte deposed to by Precious Ikpe and after hearing Dr J. Y. Musa, SAN for the applicant, it is hereby ordered that all parties maintain peace and shall not take any action or step or act that may make the outcome of the Motion on Notice dated February 2 nugatory and worthless “.

Justice Omotosho further ordered that any of such action so taken shall be a nullity.

Meanwhile, the judge also granted the application seeking for leave to serve the court documents on the 1st to 5th respondents, adding that hearing notice be issued and served on the respondents.