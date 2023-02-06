  • Monday, 6th February, 2023

Polls: APC Postpones Presidential Rally in Oyo 

Nigeria | 14 seconds ago

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan 

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has postponed its presidential rally scheduled for Tuesday in Oyo State following the protests rocking the state over the scarcity of new naira notes and petrol.

The party made the announcement on Monday in a statement issued by its Publicity Secretary, Wasiu Olawale Sadare.

The presidential candidate of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, had been billed to visit Ibadan Tuesday in continuation of his presidential campaign.

The party, however, said it will no longer be holding the campaign rally as earlier planned.

Sadare, in the statement, noted that the postponement became necessary in view of the crisis caused by the scarcity of the new naira notes and petrol.

The statement read in part: “We regret to announce the indefinite postponement of our presidential rally earlier slated for tomorrow (Tuesday). The decision was taken, apparently, in consideration to the prevailing challenges facing the people and the need to allow President Muhammadu Buhari work around the situation and ensure that normalcy returns particularly as it concerns fuel and currency notes crisis.

“At Oyo APC, we were convinced that it was necessary to go ahead with the event in order not to play into the hands of some anti-democratic forces who do not want the nation’s general election to go on as scheduled because they feel the outcome of the poll, this time, would produce a new order capable of returning Nigeria to Nigerians.

“Although, a new date is yet to be announced, I can assure the general public that Oyo State will host Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu in no time and it is going to be a huge success. However, we appeal for calm among the citizenry as we must not lose focus on doing all that is necessary to ensure the fruition of the dream to have Tinubu as the next president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.