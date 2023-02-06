  • Monday, 6th February, 2023

Future of Kogi  ‘ll Depend Largely  on Mining Sector, Says Varsity Don

Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

The Vice Chancellor of Confluence University of Science and Technology (CUSTECH), Osara, Kogi State, Professor Salawu Shadiku, has disclosed that the future of Kogi and other Central States would largely depend on mining activities in view of the enormous mineral resources available in the zone  .

Professor Shadiku made this known while conducting round  journalists who were on projects tour of the University at main Campus in Osara ,Adavi Local Government Area of Kogi State at  the weekend.

The university don explained that the importance of the specialised university cannot be over emphasised, noting that the institution  aimed at providing human resources to the emerging mining industries in Kogi and Nigeria as whole.

He added that most of the secondary school graduates from Kogi State in particular  have flair for science education such as mathematics ,Physics as well as engineering courses, stressing that the ongoing project at the main  campus of the institution  will create opportunities for them to pursue career in life.

He added that Kogi State is a mineral resources state, noting that the future of the state will depend on mining and mining is all about engineering-based activities According to him,  the state will be able to provide human resources for the actualisation of the mining activities

On  funding of the university ,the VC  stated that the funding has been fantastically  successful because there are three sources of funds, adding that with university’s internally generated revenue while some funds are coming from local government areas statutorily and other sort of funds from state government in terms of percentage of  internally generated revenue  that accrued to the state.

“This is why we are prosecuting these projects without any seamless difficulties. With careful management of little resources that are coming in, we will be able to do much more .In fact,  this university would be fully established in the next four   or five  years,” he said.

While speaking on the need to  revitalise the  Ajaokuta Steel Company, Professor Shadiku said that the company would have employed 10, 000 workers directly  at the completion of the first phase, while it would  further employ more 20,000 workers  at the completion of the second phase and an additional of another 30,000 workers upon the completion of the third phase respectively .

“When you add 30,000 direct  employment to the indirect employment ,then this become vast resources of opportunities. Ajaokuta Steel Company Limited is predominantly engineering services from civil, mechanical ,electrical process and ecological all have places in Ajaokuta to make a career and remember it is not only Ajaokuta.  Revitalisation means the revitalisation of Itakpe Iron Ore mining all these are added advantages to us at CUSTECH.  Another sources of materials is Osara dolomite .It means that we will be able to supply necessary manpower that will be mining the dolomite that is very close to us,” the VC added

Earlier in his remarks ,the State Commissioner for Education ,Science and Technology ,Mr. Wemi Jones,  told journalists that the university was one of the fastest growing citadels of learning , pointing  out that it was established on the heel of COVID- 19  pandemic outbreak 2020 when the whole was completely locked down.

