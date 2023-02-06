FG to Scale Up Funding for Tuberculosis Preventive Therapy

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja



The federal government has said it would take further steps to tackle tuberculosis in the country by increasing domestic funding for treatment and preventive therapy.

Speaking at the weekend, during the unveiling of findings of the Mid-term review of the National Strategic Plan 2021-2025 by the National Tuberculosis and Buruli Ulcer Control Programme, the Minister of State for Health, Mr. Ekumankama Joseph Nkana said the report had identified progress so far made and challenges in the effort to eradicate the disease.

The minister said in 2020, the federal government through the National Tuberculosis, leprosy and Buruli Ulcer control programme, took a step to address the low TB case detection by developing the National Strategic Plan for the Control of TB 2021- 2025 with the main goal of accelerating efforts at ending TB epidemic in Nigeria.

He said the target was to be achieved by ensuring access to comprehensive and high-quality-patient-centered and community-owned TB services for all Nigerians.

Nkana explained that the review was led by the World Health Organisation (WHO Afro region) in collaboration with WHO Nigeria and the process involved both field data collection and central desk review in 12 states and FCT.

“Today, we have heard the review findings and I am pleased to note that the Nigerian TB Programme has made significant progress in the following areas among others: Significant increase in TB case notification with improved TB treatment coverage, very high treatment success rate, good involvement of the private sector and community in TB control, good collaboration between TB and HIV programme.

“We have also noted areas where we need to improve on as we implement this NSP. Some of these areas include;

“Bridging the gap in TB financing by increasing domestic funding for TB control and accelerating efforts towards finding and treating the remining missing TB cases

“Fostering collaboration with other ministries, departments and agencies, ensuring 100 per cent coverage of health facilities in Nigeria with TB services in line with the UHC target strengthening private sector and community engagements

Scaling up TB preventive therapy,” he said.

Earlier, while presenting the findings of the review, the Director of Public Health Department on the Federal Ministry of Health, Dr. Moranike Alex Ukoh, said it was important to the ministry as it would set the pace towards the achievement of the 2025 target of TB, Leprosy control programme

In his remarks, a representative of the Global Fund, Dr. Dozie Ezechukwu, said the group looked forward to more engagements and partnerships with Nigeria, which he said would lead to the deployment of more resources from donor countries to address the scourge of tuberculosis.

He also expressed the hope that the achievements recorded so far could be sustained and progress would be made in attracting local resources in support of the TB control campaign.