Atiku Condemns Bakori Killings

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has condemned the gruesome killing of 41 people in the Bakori area of Katsina State by terrorists, saying that the incident was one too many.

Terrorists had last Friday attacked Bakori where 41 people were reportedly killed.

But Atiku, in a statement issued Sunday by his Media Adviser, Paul Ibe, described the incident as another ugly episode of senseless killing.

He said: “The confirmation of the incident by the Nigeria Police on Saturday, was a foreboding moment. Another ugly episode of the senseless killings of Nigerians on account of terror attacks.

“While terrorism is a serious problem affecting most countries of the world, the solution to the problem must differ among countries.

“Therefore, a multi-sectoral initiative that will evaluate how to decimate the capacity of these terrorists should be on the table. We must be ready to do all that it takes to put a stop to these attacks.”

The former vice-president, however, condoled with families of the deceased and called for a holistic, multi-dimensional strategy that would put a stop to acts of terrorism in the country.

