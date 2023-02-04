Remaining Four School Children Abducted in Nasarawa Rescued

Igbawase Ukumba in Lafia

The remaining four primary school children abducted by gunmen at LEA Primary School, Alwaza, in Doma Local Government Area of Nasarawa State have been rescued.

A detachment of joint security operatives in collaboration with hunters rescued the remaining four pupils at Doka Village in Doma LGA of Nasarawa State. The four pupils were abducted on January 20, 2023 at the LEA Primary School, Alwaza.

The Nasarawa State Police Command in collaboration with sister security agencies had rescued two females among the six pupils that were abducted at the LEA Primary School, Alwaza who included Vision Umbugadu Judge and Peace Amos.

The rescue of the remaining four pupils of the LEA Primary School, Alwaza, was contained in a statement issued by the Nasarawa State Police Command Public Relations Officer, DSP Ramhan Nansel,DSP Nansel gave names of the remaining four pupils rescued as: Awazi Emmanuel, Success Ogah, Dominion Alhaji and Success Emmanuel.

He however stated that the rescued four pupils have been taken to hospital for medical examination and shall be reunited with their parents in due course.