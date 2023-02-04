Hugo Boss Engages Mr Eazi for Campaign

SHOWBIZFLAIR

Ferdinand Ekechukwu

EmPawa Africa founder/musician/song writer Oluwatosin Ajibade, popularly known as Mr Eazi, has joined luxury fashion brand, ‘Hugo Boss’ in their Spring/Summer 2023 campaign. Themed “Be Your Own Boss”, the promotion tells the stories of ordinary people who have gone through extraordinary routes to become great at what they do and who they are. The social-first campaign also includes podcasts, behind the scenes, stories, and reels.

Joining the campaign, Mr Eazi posted an adorable picture of himself as child along with a current image wearing a sweater from Boss’ new season. Along with the musician, the campaign features a lineup of celebrities and models including fellow Nigerian Anthony Joshua, Colombian pop singer Maluma, US supermodel Gigi Hadid, and British supermodel Naomi Campbell.

Other celebrities on the campaign include South Korean actor Lee Minho, and Italian tennis player Matteo Berrettini. This new collaboration comes after a slew of successful releases of songs like ‘Legalize’, ‘Patek’ and the latest single — ‘Werser’ which is already gaining traction on Tiktok. He also revealed via a tweet that he will release a couple of projects this year.

A statement by Mr Eazi, revealed that the Nigerian singer was the only African artiste featured in the new star-studded Boss campaign. “The advertising campaign for Spring/Summer 2023 features a star-studded lineup of celebrities including Nigerian artiste Mr Eazi. He engaged in some nostalgia posing with an adorable picture taken when he was just a child wearing the new season sweater from Boss.”

The statement further noted that “The aim is to illustrate Boss’s slogan ‘Be Your Own Boss’, by telling the story of ‘the extraordinary path to a life of success’ travelled by the celebrities featured in the campaign. The brand also enlisted the likes of Colombian pop singer Maluma, US supermodel Gigi Hadid, British model Naomi Campbell, South Korean actor Lee Minho, Italian tennis player Matteo Berrettini, Anthony Joshua and many others from across the world.”

The campaign is a continuation of the over 50years old brand Spring Summer #BeYourOwnBOSS campaign which brought together an all-star cast as part of a true 360-degree rebranding last year.