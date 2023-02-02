Genk: We Didn’t Want to Stop Onuachu’s Premier League Dream

Belgium top club, Genk, have announced they did not want to stand in the way of Paul Onuachu from fulfilling his dream to play in the glamorous Premier League in England.

Onuachu signed a contract of three and half years with Southampton worth 18 Million pounds with add-ons.

He joined Genk in the summer of 2019 and scored 84 goals in 134 matches.

In the 2020-21 season, he won the Belgian Cup, finished top scorer in the league with 33 goals and scooped the Golden Boot as the best player in Belgium.

Genk’s Sports Director, Dimitri De Conde, however admitted that they are happy Onuachu has finally realised his dream

“We could no longer stop him from making his dream come true. I am pleased that Paul is also grateful to the club for that,” he said.

“His departure is of course a great loss for our current selection. We shouldn’t be silly about that. But we were prepared for a possible departure.”

Onuachu himself said goodbye to the club and fans in a personal video on social media.

“I want to thank everyone who has helped me grow here. The different coaches, the technical staff and of course the supporters,” he said.

“I wish the club the best for the future. It is my greatest wish that they can take the title. Genk will always be my home, wherever I go.”