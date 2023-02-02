Amosun Leads ADC Guber Campaign in Ogun

James Sowole in Abeokuta

Former Governor and Senator Representing Ogun Central Senatorial District on the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Ibikunle Amosun, on Thursday, led the chieftains of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) to flag-off the party’s governorship campaign for the Year 2023 election in the state.

The APC’s senator, who openly campaigned for ADC and its guber candidate, Mr. Biyi Otegbeye, said that he wants somebody that would continue the laudable legacies he left behind in the state.

Lamenting that the current administration in the state has derailed from the trajectory of development he started in year 2011, Amosun said his campaigning for ADC is not about him, but the future of Ogun State.

On arrival at the campaign venue, holding at the Ake Palace ground, Amosun led the ADC party stalwarts to pay homage to Alake of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Gbadebo.

Chidoka Best Choice for Idemili North/South Constituency, Group Insists

Less than one month to the 2023 general election, the Idemili Solidarity for Good Governance (ISGG), has thrown their weight behind the current member representing Idemili North/South Federal Constituency in the Federal House of Representatives, Hon. Obinna Chidoka, to return to the House to continue to represent the constituency for another tenure, saying he remained the best choice for the people of the area.

The Convener and Chairman of ISGG, Dr. Oluebube Nwangwu, said they were supporting the sitting lawmaker, who is running on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), to be re-elected to the House because he would return as a ranking member.

The group noted that returning Chidoka as a ranking member would give him the chance to emerge as a principal officer or chairman of a major committee of the House, stressing that he stood the chance to even become the Speaker or Deputy Speaker in the next dispensation.

Addressing journalists at the meeting where the group endorsed Chidoka’s candidacy, Nwangwu said: “Obinna is presenting a brighter chance, a wonderful opportunity for that matter for Idemili to go to the rooftop and occupy a top ranking position in Nigeria. So, we have to work on that opportunity and see how it goes by re-electing him back to the Federal House.

“The picture is very clear that Obinna has acquired enough experience to serve at a higher level and in any capacity he finds himself.”

Asked to assess the performance of the sitting lawmaker to justify his re-election bid, Nwangwu said: “Obinna has made Idemili very proud in Abuja with his active participation in the affairs of the House in presenting and defending bills and motions and most importantly attracting dividends of democracy to the constituents in the areas of empowerment of traders, women and youth with loans and jobs, road construction and other infrastructure and facilities in other areas like water, electricity, education, among other things.”

Nwangwu further explained that Obinna has secured job opportunities for over 50 people mostly youth, adding: “He is the first Reps member from Idemili to attract a road project. He has brought over five rural road projects namely Amafor Road in Nkpor, Amesi Road at Ugwuagba, All Saints Road at Obosi, Ikoku Road at Isu village in Oba, Aboji Road also in Oba and Nkolika Borehole Road in Obosi.

“He facilitated CBN loans to traders with 50 traders getting N5 million loan each, another 50 getting N1millon each and another set of 100 traders getting N500,000 loan each.

“We also have it on record that Obinna has attracted 15 electric transformer and street solar lights distributed and mounted across the communities such as Ogidi, Nnobi, Abacha, Eziowwelle, Odume, Enekwasumpu and others. He has also attracted water boreholes and classroom blocks at Awka Etiti, Uke, Ideani and other places and empowered the people with vehicles, tricycles, motorcycles, sewing machines and hairdressers, among other things that aid people to get means of livelihood.”

Corroborating the chairman, the Secretary of the ISGG, Mr. Chiebuka Adimora, observed that Chidoka’s experience in legislative services are needed in the face the tough situation of things in Nigeria currently, arguing that sending a new person to represent the constituency in 2023 would be counterproductive because tough time requires people with experience and capacity to face it.