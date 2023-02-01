  • Wednesday, 1st February, 2023

New Igbo Drama Premieres on Africa Magic

Life & Style | 13 mins ago

By Vanessa Obioha 

‘Nwaanyi Ike’, a new Igbo drama will debut on Africa Magic Igbo today, February 1 on GOtv channel 11. The 26-episode series, directed by Victor Okpala and Richard Abagana Nwosu, tells the story of an Igbo family gripped by turmoil after the death of the family patriarch saw the surviving heirs battle for their father’s properties.

“’Nwaanyi Ike’ is a fantastic addition to our existing collection of local content. It is a must-watch for lovers of Nigerian stories as the series offers an amazing plot and unearths great acting talents,” said Executive Head of Content and Channels West Africa at Multichoice Nigeria, Dr Busola Tejumola.

The drama series is the first Igbo language series to be originally produced by Africa Magic. It features fast-rising Nollywood acts such as Tracey George, Ify Dike, Valerie Odunukwe, and Chuks Joseph.

