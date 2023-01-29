Jonathan, Northern Governors Condole with Sule over Son’s Death

Former President Goodluck Jonathan and the northern governors have commiserated with the Governor of Nasarawa State, Abdullahi Sule over the death of his son, Hassan.

Hassan died last Thursday at the age of 36.

In a condolence message to Governor Sule, Jonathan described his death as painful and prayed to God to comfort the family and the people of Nasarawa State.

The former president stated: “I convey my deepest condolences to Governor of Nasarawa State Engr. Abdullahi A. Sule, his family and the Government and people of Nasarawa State on the passing of his son, Hassan A. A. Sule.

“Hassan was your cherished son and a strong pillar in the family who was well loved because of his leadership role and inspiring disposition, not just in the family but also among his peers.

“His sudden death at a young age is a painful experience for the family, his friends and associates. May God comfort the family, forgive his shortcomings and grant him eternal rest.”

Also in a message of commiseration issued at the weekend in Jos, the northern governors in a statement by the Chairman of the Northern Governors’ Forum and Governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong, described the demise of 36-year-old Hassan as “very painful and sad“.

He said the death was most unfortunate because Hassan had a lot to offer to the society.

The forum urged the family to accept the development as the will of God, adding that northern governors were with it at this moment of grief and sorrow.