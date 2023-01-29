Investigate Katsina PDP Guber Candidate for Threatening DPO’s Life, APC Tells IGP

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The All Progressives Congress (APC), Katsina State, has urged the Inspector-general of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali-Baba to investigate the state’s governorship candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Yakubu Lado, for alleged threat to life of the Division Police Officer (DPO) in charge of Kankara Local Government Area of the state.

In a statement by its Chairman, Alhaji Sani Ahmed Daura yesterday, the APC accused Lado of threatening and insulting the police officer in a leaked audio conversation over attack by his supporters on the motorcade of the APC governorship candidate, Dr. Umar Radda.

The party alleged that the viral audio clip clearly proved that Lado masterminded and sponsored miscreants to attack the convoy of the APC guber candidate in Danmarke, his (Lado) hometown, during the party’s campaign tour in the area.

If left unchecked, the party said the threat would embolden others to make a habit out of lowering the esteem and authority of security officials, which needless to say, would worsen the already challenging security situation in the state.

The statement reads in part: “We are hereby calling on the Inspector-General of Police to investigate the Danmarke incident. It’s also important to investigate the threat issued against the DPO of Kankara Local Government by Yakubu Lado in the audio.

“Just as important is the need for the IGP to specifically investigate the allegation labelled against the officer by Yakubu Lado as the aim of the allegation is to set the community against the officer and possibly erode public confidence in the Nigerian Police to pave way for thuggery to thrive in the state or even make it ungovernable for unscrupulous politicians to cash on the chaos.

“The information contained in the audio is capable of causing apprehension in the state hence, making it critical for the IGP to use his good office to investigate Yakubu Lado. We are also using this medium to call on the good people of Katsina State to take note of Yakubu Lado’s conduct which is unbecoming of a person aspiring to be the Governor of an elitist state like Katsina”.

However, efforts made by THISDAY to reach the state PDP governorship candidate to respond to the allegations levelled against him by the APC, were futile as he didn’t answer calls or replied to text messages sent to his telephone lines as of press time.