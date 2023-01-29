  • Sunday, 29th January, 2023

House Minority Caucus Hails CBN Extension of Deadline for Currency Swap 

Nigeria | 18 mins ago

*Commends Atiku for intervening 

Udora Orizu in Abuja

The Minority Caucus in the House of Representatives applauds the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) for listening to Nigerians and extending the deadline for swapping of the old naira notes for new ones by 10 days.

The caucus in a statement by its leader Hon. Ndudi Elumelu said the 10-day extension of deadline from January 31, 2023 to February 10, 2023 was a welcome decision to ease the suffering as well as social and economic discomfort being faced by many Nigerians in accessing the new naira notes within the earlier stipulated deadline.

He applauded the Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, for his intervention in persuading  President Muhammadu Buhari and CBN to extend the earlier deadline in the national interest.

The caucus said, “As lawmakers and representatives of the people, our caucus commends the CBN for being considerate towards the wellbeing of Nigerians; which is the essence of democratic governance all over the world. His Excellency Atiku Abubakar’s patriotic intervention at this time further shows him as a compassionate leader who is always concerned and committed towards the wellbeing of Nigerians. He has again demonstrated his experience, capacity, and competence to get the system to work in the interest of Nigerians at very critical time.

“Our Caucus calls on Nigerians not to rest on their oars but to take maximum advantage of the 10 days extension to swap their old naira notes for the new ones. The Minority Caucus also urges the CBN to remain focused and intensify its sensitization efforts while putting every measure in place to assist Nigerians, especially those in the rural areas, to access the new naira notes.”

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.