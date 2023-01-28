  • Saturday, 28th January, 2023

Runsewe Commends Sanwo-Olu for Pragmatic Investment in Creative Industry

Director General of the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), Otunba Segun Runsewe, has said that Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has shown deep and unprecedented commitment to the growth of  cultural tourism economy in the state, nay Nigeria.

Listing detailed creative sector interventions by the tourism-loving governor in recent times such as reconstruction of the Badagry Slave Museum, unveiling of John Randle Yoruba History and Culture Museum, hosting of United Nation’s World Tourism Organisation conference and the iconic 35th edition of Nigeria’s biggest cultural festival expo, the National Festival of Arts and Culture (NAFEST) November, last year, Runsewe  commended Governor Sanwo-Olu for these pragmatic efforts geared towards bringing the creative tourism economy in Lagos back to local and global reckoning and acceptation.

Speaking to journalists on the sidelines of the official inauguration of the John Randle Yoruba Culture and History Museum by President Muhammadu Buhari in Lagos on Tuesday, Runsewe who also doubles as Africa  Region President, World Craft Council (WCC), stated further that the blue rail infrastructure, which now dots Lagos skyline,  will aid the rebound and attraction of tourists traffic to Lagos State.

“It’s indeed heart-warming to see all the tourism infrastructure and investment on platforms desirable to growing a sustainable creative cultural tourism economy in state and thus empowering local people and industry practitioners. Governor Sanwo-Olu is a tourism caregiver, futuristic and a tourism job creator,” Runsewe said.

