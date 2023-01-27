  • Friday, 27th January, 2023

Tribunal Sacks Adeleke, Declares Oyetola Winner of Osun Guber Election

Breaking | 34 mins ago

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

The Osun State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Osogbo has declared the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate in the July 16, 2022 poll in the state, Adegboyega Oyetola, as the winner of the election.

Reading the majority judgment, the chairman of the tribunal, Justice Tertsea Kume, said the election was marred by over-voting.

He thereby deducted the number of over-voting presented by Oyetola and APC.

He said having deducted the over-voting figure, Oyetola scored 314,921, while Ademola polled 290,266 votes.

Details later…

