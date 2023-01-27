Mafab Launches 5G Network 13 Months after Obtaining Licence

* Initiative will drive smart city project in Lagos, says Sanwo-Olu

Emma Okonji

Mafab Communications Limited yesterday launch its 5G network in Lagos and assured Nigerians of super high speed internet connectivity for data service as well as seamless voice service.



The telecom company had a similar launch in Abuja, on Tuesday, with a promise to have a gradual launch in all cities of Nigeria.

Mafab, alongside with MTN, won 5G Licence in December 2021, and the company was expected to roll-out its 5G services, but deferred its rollout plan till 2023.

Speaking at the Lagos launch yesterday, Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who was represented by the State Commissioner of Science and Technology, Mr. Hakeem Fahm, said Mafab’s 5G launch would further enhance the smart city projects embarked upon by the state government.



According to the governor, “The historic launch of the Mafab Communications Limited 5G Network, marks another important milestone in our nation’s technology and telecommunications journey.



“For us in the Lagos State government, this launch will bring us even closer to realising our dream of becoming a smart city.

“Though relatively new in the telecommunications industry, Mafab Communications Limited has recorded a milestone achievement in the tech space through the launch of the 5G network.



“I want to commend the management of Mafab Communications for working hard to deliver this next level technology that out guns the 4G network by a very wide margin and as such its capabilities exceeds expectations,” Sanwo-Olu said.



“The telecommunications industry has been a significant economic driver for Lagos State in particular and Nigeria as a whole, contributing more than $70 billion and helping to create over half a million jobs. The prospects of what we can accomplish with the 5G network, which is next level technology, fills me with high hopes for the future of the different sectors of our economy, most especially the security sector,” Sanwo-Olu further said.



In his welcome address, the Chairman, Mafab Communications, Dr. Mushabu Bashir, said the company would play a major role in advancing new technologies that would push Nigeria beyond just being a consumer of technology, but a country playing an active role in developing and implementing new technologies.

“It will also enable our country take its position as a global technology hub in Africa and the world at large.



“Our plans are quite ambitious and realistic. With the initial rollout in six cities, Abuja, Lagos, Port-Harcourt, Kaduna, Kano and Enugu, Mcom plans rollout additional sites and cities across the country,” Bashir said.



The Executive Vice Chairman, Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Prof. Umar Garba Danbatta, who was represented at the Lagos launch by the Executive Commissioner, Stakeholder Management at NCC, Mr. Adeleke Adewolu, said 5G would usher in lots of opportunities for Nigerians and the service providers, and commended Mafab for keeping to its rollout promise, after getting an extension for 5G network rollout.



Fielding questions from journalists, the spokesperson at Mafab, Mr. Adebayo Adebanjo said Mafab would offer voice and data services from day one of its rollout. “Mafab is relatively new, but will ride on an existing telecom company to roll out its services to Nigerians on the 5G infrastructure. We have identified the market for our rollout plan and we will continue to expand as the market grows,” Adebanjo said.