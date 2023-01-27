Investment One Trains Entrepreneurs on Creating Effective Pitch Deck

To help business owners and aspiring entrepreneurs survive in the marketplace and boost business revenue, Investment One Financial Services Limited, is set to educate its audience on how to create an effective pitch deck.

A pitch deck also known as a start-up pitch deck or slide deck—is a visual document that provides investors with essential information about your business plan, product or services, fundraising needs, and key metrics like valuation, target market, and financial goals.

It is a presentation that founders use to showcase their startups to investors when looking to raise money. Putting together a sleek and impressive pitch deck is an absolutely essential part of the process for any startup that’s looking to raise funding.

The event which is scheduled to hold online by 5pm, on Saturday, 28th January, 2023 is one of the ways the leading investment and financial services company gives back to the society.

Some of the things participants are expected to take away from the webinar are components of a pitch deck and the visual makeup of a pitch deck.

Participants need to know what to include in their pitch deck and these include: vision and value proposition, identification of the problem, target market and opportunity, solution among others.

At the end of the webinar, participants would be fully equipped with practical knowledge and tips for creating world class pitch decks. Registration for the event is free and participants are expected to register online at no cost.