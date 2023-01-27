Finchglow Receives Platinum Award from United Airlines

Finchglow Travels was honored at the anniversary celebration of the airline’s Lagos-Washington Dulles route service.

The event took place at the Marriott Hotel, Ikeja Lagos.

The honor of a Platinum partner Award from United Airlines is a testament to Finchglow Travels’ position as a force to be reckoned with in exceptional service delivery as a premier consolidator in the travel industry.

General Manager, of Finchglow Travels, Mr. Eziekel Ikotun, said: “Our team is delighted with this recognition as we begin a new business year. We always strive to deliver outstanding service to our customers, and receiving this at the beginning of the year is what makes this award extra special as it serves as both a reward and an extra inspiration to work harder this year in serving our customers because at Finchglow Travels our customers’ needs is our utmost priority.”

The event witnessed the presence of top aviation experts and practitioners from across Nigeria and was marked by several speeches from key figures in the aviation industry, as well as several awards to those who have worked hard to build the aviation industry.