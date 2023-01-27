Anxiety over Akeredolu’s Health Status

Fidelis David writes that despite assurance from Ondo State Governor, Mr Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, that there was no cause for alarm over his state of health, a cloud of anxiety still hangs around the issue

News broke recently on the state of health of the Chairman of the Southern Governors’ Forum and Ondo State Governor, Mr Oluwarotimi Akeredolu. Recall that in April 2022, there were widespread rumours that Akeredolu, who left the state for Germany on a 14-day vacation had died in a German hospital. Before his arrival to the country, the state government had on April 7, 2022, clarified that Akeredolu was not hospitalised in Germany or anywhere, and had said the rumours were mere wishes of failed politicians who now carry the burden of uncanny distrust and embedded treachery.

In order to discredit the rumour, Akeredolu after arriving Nigeria, appeared on a short video, which went viral, singing and dancing to prove that he was hale and hearty.

Will Akeredolu’s Lastest Rumoured Health Challenge Affect his Capacity?

While some people believed that Akeredolu’s latest health status is unnecessarily being over flogged and making an issue out of it, others believed that his appointment as the Zonal Coordinator of the Tinubu-Shettima Presidential Campaign Council in the Southwest makes it a good source of concern.

They believed that in less than five weeks to the election, his illl-health status will affect his capacity and capability to conduct an effective, message-driven campaign leading to the victory of the Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Bola Tinubu and other candidates in the 2023 general election.

Some ask if the history of 2019 won’t repeat itself when PDP defeated APC after scoring 275,901 votes while APC polled 241,769 votes, making it the state with the highest votes for PDP in the South West.

Then, political experts said results from Ondo State was surprising as many believed that President Muhammadu Buhari would clearly win in the state given that the incumbent governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, is a member of the ruling party but unfortunately, the APC lost the presidential election woefully in the state.

On the latest health status of the governor, Akeredolu was reported to have been allegedly treating an ailment said to be blood cancer (leukemia), a cancer of the blood caused by a rise in the number of white blood cells in the body. It is a cancer of blood-forming tissues that hinders the body’s ability to fight infections.

No Cause for Alarm

However, reacting through a statement made available to Journalists by his Chief Press Secretary , Richard Olatunde, the governor assured the people of the state and Nigerians, that he was in good condition and there should be no cause for alarm.

The statement read: “We have observed the growing anxiety about the State of Health of the Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu. The good people of the State and, by extension, other friends and well-wishers continued to express concern over the wellness of the Governor, especially since yesterday. We are constrained to respond to these concerns and assure our people that by the grace of God, there is no cause for alarm on the Governor’s state of health.

“Governor Akeredolu, just like every other mere mortals has had some health challenge for which he has since received treatment and recuperating speedily. Since the Governor is not a super human and the immunity his office enjoys does not extend to physical wellness or otherwise, the health issue is therefore not an unusual one. However, contrary to speculations and insinuations making the round, the Governor though frail, is discharging his official functions”.

He noted that he is not faced with any life-threatening illness that would have encouraged any alleged conspiracy in his administration, stressing that he held Executive Council meeting with the Exco members till 4pm last Wednesday where far reaching decisions were taken on the escalated clashes in Ikare-Akoko.

“On January 7, 2023 Governor Akeredolu led his brother Governors in the Southwest and other party bigwigs to receive the Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Akure for the State Presidential Campaign Rally. On January 8, 2023, he was at The Redeemed Christian Church of God, Jesus House Cathedral, Region 22 Headquarters, Oke-Ijebu, Akure for the Holy Service commemorating the 2023 Armed Forces Remembrance Day Celebration.

“For emphasis, the Governor, who participated in rigorous campaign activities on the 7th of January, couldn’t have been bedridden as widely speculated. Moreso, last Friday, Governor Akeredolu still inaugurated a new Refrigerated Van for the use of Meat Dealers in the State. He also received the Melvin Jones Award of the Lions Club International same day”.

He urged Nigerians to ignore the rumour, which he described as “unfounded insinuations capable of creating any false sense of needless anxiety”.

The governor added that he will continue to discharge his official duties to the people of Ondo State in line with the Redeemed Agenda of his administration while he finds quality time to rest for renewed vigour and strength just like any man in his situation.

Also in a bid to douse anxiety about his health, Governor Akeredolu, met with Candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and other Stakeholders of the party ahead of the forthcoming general elections.

At the meeting held with the APC candidates and party stakeholders in Akure, governor Akeredolu announced dates for the party’s senatorial campaign rallies in the state, while charging party leaders and members to work hard for the coming elections.

Governor Akeredolu, who expressed assurance that the party will emerge victorious, said the APC is the party to beat in the state.