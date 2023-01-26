Remo Win ‘Stars War’ against Shooting in Ikenne

Femi Solaja

Alex Aghahowa’s own goal and clinical finishing by Godwin Odibo in the 70th minute gave the home side, Remo Stars 2-0 win against Shooting Stars of Ibadan yesterday in Ikenne.

The win shot Remo Stars to the top of the log in Group A ahead of the ‘Top of the Table’ clash with Bendel Insurance FC on Saturday at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin City.

Remo Stars began yesterday’s tie-on front foot but the Shooting Stars lads were equal to the task with better midfield play that neutralised the striking power of Andy Okpe.

Dayo Ojo’s miss in the 24th minute was the first shot on goal as the home side looked desperate to get the lead.

However, Shooting Stars got the lead in the 30th minute but the goal was overruled by the referee for an infringement leading to the goal.

Ojo missed another one-on-one chance with the goalkeeper in the 35th minute and two minutes later, Samuel Anakwe missed another that could have given the home side the lead.

Okpe, in the starting line up for the first time this season missed another in the 52nd minute as he failed to connect Ojo with the goalkeeper already beaten.

Remo Stars however broke the deadlock in the 60th minute as onrushing Shooting stars defender, Alex Aghahowa, cleared the ball into his own net for the dominant home side to take the lead.

The home side wrapped up the match in the 72nd minute as Godwin Odibo came off the bench to finish a pass from Okpe.

The result means only Remo Stars and Bendel Insurance are maintain winning runs this season. Both teams will however go head long this Saturday in Benin for the three points at stake.

Remo Stars are yet to concede a goal and the encounter will revive the bitter rivalry between the two teams.

Vengeance will be in the air in Benin City if you recall that It was Remo Stars that denied Insurance promotion to the NPFL during the playoffs in Enugu two years ago.