Pantami: FG Will Use 5G Technology to Tackle Insecurity

Oghenevwede Ohwovoriole in Abuja



Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, has said the federal government would use the 5G technology in tacking insecurity in the country. Pantami spoke Tuesday in Abuja at the official launch/roll out of 5G network service by MAFAB Communications.

He said there were many economic benefits from the 5G technology and that government would leverage it to help the security agencies to curb insecurity.

The minister said, “There are so many technologies and artificial intelligence to help our security institutions. All of them leverage effectively all 5G. So, this is in addition to economic benefits

“So, 5G allows real time communications, and this has so many benefits to our security institutions, if they leverage it, because there are so many technological facilities in security that they leverage 5G to allow our security institutions to manage our security challenges effectively, like robots.

“The benefits of 5G deployment is beyond just quality of service. There are so many benefits, because new technology comes along with new benefits like low latency, very high quality broadband, faster network and it allows real time communication or almost near real time communication, 5G can help that.

“Today, using 5G virtual surgery is being conducted globally. They did in the US and also in China. They recently conducted a virtual surgery where the distance between the surgeon and the patient is over 3,000 kilometres, but the surgery was conducted successfully, and in China they did it also recently.”

Praising the resilience of the MAFAB chairman, Pantami said, “MAFAB has joined the queue. I congratulate the chairman of MAFAB for his commitment to the success of MAFAB. It is absolutely difficult to have a new player, who joined the sector within a small period of time and also to be competing with some of the active players in the sector.”

The Mafab chairman, Mushabu Bashir, in his welcome speech, stated, “It is no secret that the countries that are able to provide their citizens with the latest network infrastructure which the 5G technology represents will also be the ones that will thrive in the coming years.”

Executive Vice Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC,), Professor Umar Danbatta, said the federal government under President Muhammed Buhari had created a pro-investment and pro-innovation environment, which saw the emergence of Mafab Communications.