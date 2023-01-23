  • Monday, 23rd January, 2023

 FG Urged  to Ensure Reasonable Utilisation of University Autonomy

Nigeria | 54 mins ago

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

The Congress of University Academics (CONUA) has  urged the federal government to ensure reasonable utilisation of university autonomy.

Speaking at the maiden National Executive Council (NEC) of the Congress at Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, National President of CONUA, Niyi Sunmonu, posited that it must, as a matter of urgency, contain seemingly unseen corruption and fix “accreditation fraud” in the universities.

However, at NEC members were accredited from 15 Federal and State Universities while 11 Universities sent in apologies, due to logistics.

Also at  the opening ceremony was the representative of the Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. (Dr.) Chris Nwabueze Ngige in person of Mr. Clement Fatoki.

According to CONUA President, “Education is central to development of any nation, Nigeria inclusive. CONUA is of the strong opinion that education can be made “cheap” by ensuring uninterrupted academic calendar in the Nigerian Ivory towers”.

While speaking on the general election in 2023, he opined that the government should ensure transparent, free, fair and credible election.

He said since the country runs a democracy, INEC must ensure that political parties evolve to the point of clear ideologies so that Nigerians can have better choices.

He said: “CONUA totally condemns the burning of INEC offices in various parts of the country as this portends a grave threat to our democracy. It also encourages all Nigerians of voting age to participate in the forthcoming election”

Also on  national security, CONUA applauded all the various security agencies for their sustained efforts at curtailing the security threats in the country, and encouraged them to do more to secure the nation.

CONUA also frowned at banditry, kidnapping, terrorism and other security threats in the country but strongly encourages the government to reduce the out-of-school children thereby reducing the massive unemployment without further delay.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.