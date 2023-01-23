 FG Urged  to Ensure Reasonable Utilisation of University Autonomy

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo



The Congress of University Academics (CONUA) has urged the federal government to ensure reasonable utilisation of university autonomy.

Speaking at the maiden National Executive Council (NEC) of the Congress at Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, National President of CONUA, Niyi Sunmonu, posited that it must, as a matter of urgency, contain seemingly unseen corruption and fix “accreditation fraud” in the universities.

However, at NEC members were accredited from 15 Federal and State Universities while 11 Universities sent in apologies, due to logistics.

Also at the opening ceremony was the representative of the Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. (Dr.) Chris Nwabueze Ngige in person of Mr. Clement Fatoki.

According to CONUA President, “Education is central to development of any nation, Nigeria inclusive. CONUA is of the strong opinion that education can be made “cheap” by ensuring uninterrupted academic calendar in the Nigerian Ivory towers”.

While speaking on the general election in 2023, he opined that the government should ensure transparent, free, fair and credible election.

He said since the country runs a democracy, INEC must ensure that political parties evolve to the point of clear ideologies so that Nigerians can have better choices.

He said: “CONUA totally condemns the burning of INEC offices in various parts of the country as this portends a grave threat to our democracy. It also encourages all Nigerians of voting age to participate in the forthcoming election”

Also on national security, CONUA applauded all the various security agencies for their sustained efforts at curtailing the security threats in the country, and encouraged them to do more to secure the nation.

CONUA also frowned at banditry, kidnapping, terrorism and other security threats in the country but strongly encourages the government to reduce the out-of-school children thereby reducing the massive unemployment without further delay.