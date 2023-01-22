Nnamani Reacts to Suspension, Says PDP Violated His Rights to Fair Hearing

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

A former Governor of Enugu State and Senator representing Enugu East, Dr. Chimaroke Nnamani, has said that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) violated his right to a fair hearing.



The National Working Committee (NWC) of the party had on Friday suspended Nnamani with immediate effect over alleged anti-party activities.

His suspension may not be unconnected to his open declaration of support for the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, against the presidential candidate of his party, Atiku Abubakar.



But reacting to the suspension slammed on him by the PDP, the lawmaker said he was not invited to any meeting, proceeding or hearing of the NWC of the party where his supposed offence was discussed.



The former governor said his suspension from the party came to him as a rude shock and huge surprise.

Nnamani, however, assured his constituents and Nigerians alike that his political career was alive and unshaken.

He stated: “I was never at any time notified of any petition or complaint against me or informed of the grounds that formed the decision of the NWC of the PDP to suspend me from the party.



“I was not also invited to any meeting, proceeding or hearing of the NWC of the party where my supposed offence (s) was/were discussed. I was therefore not allowed to make representations on my behalf at any meeting where the proposal and decision to suspend me from the party was made.

“My right to fair hearing was consequently violated against the clear provisions of the constitution of the party, especially in disciplinary proceedings. More importantly, the superior Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” he added.



Nnamani appealed to his supporters to remain calm and law-abiding, while they continued with the campaign to a hopefully victorious conclusion.

He thanked his constituents, the Ebeano political family, the people of Enugu State and Nigerians for their overwhelming support and solidarity.

Nnamani added: “I’m overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and solidarity to me across the length and breadth of Nigeria and even across the political divide since the suspension was announced.

“I’m grateful. It is reassuring that my political career is alive. It is not threatened. We are going into the forthcoming elections very confident. We will win at all the levels of elections in Enugu State. Our people know where we are,” he added.