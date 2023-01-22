Hosts with the Most Swag on TV

Last year saw a significant number of TV hosts dominating the screens. From hosting reality TV shows to talk shows, these are the TV hosts that will dominate the TV space this year.

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu:

Undeniably the most popular media personality in Nigeria, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu is starting 2023 with the new Big Brother Titans. A regular face on Big Brother Naija, Obi-Uchendu is sharing the spotlight this time with his South African counterpart Lawrence Maleka. The media personality has also hosted several episodes of Rubbin’ Minds and Judging Matters.

Ik Osakioduwa:

Arguably one of the most iconic media personalities of the past decade, Ikponmwosa Osakioduwa has an enviable portfolio having hosted the Big Brother Africa for six years, the Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria pageant for five years, Rhythm Unplugged and Comedy Club: Live in Lagos for four years and The Voice Nigeria for 2 consecutive years.

He has been the Africa Magic Viewer’s Choice Awards (AMVCAs) only male host for the past eight years as well as hosting the music competition TV show Nigerian Idol for two years. He is expected to return as the host for Nigerian Idol and the AMVCAs in 2023.

Gbemi Olagbegi-Olateru and Toolz Oniru-Demuren

These brilliant ladies have built one of the most successful Nigerian TV shows together after connecting on the radio years ago. Both ladies became famous as on-air personalities. Toolz joined Beat FM in April 2009 and is perhaps best known for anchoring The Midday Show. Gbemi resumed a few months later, in August 2009. In 2019, they began releasing the Off-Air Show on YouTube, based on popular demand from fans that had listened to them for almost a decade on the radio.

In 2022, the ladies moved the show to television on Africa Magic. They started by airing old episodes of the show on Africa Magic Urban. They later signed a deal with MultiChoice to shoot a brand new season, especially for Africa Magic. The brand new season started airing on Thursday, November 3, 2022, and has been making waves with the most amusing and hard-hitting chatter about trending topics in entertainment and everything in between.

Oladotun Kayode (Do2Dtun):

Dotun is a multimedia personality, video jockey, hypeman, events compere, and entertainment entrepreneur. He has fortuitously made a name for himself in the African entertainment scene.

When he first joined Industry Night in 2009, he wanted hypemen to become the ‘life of the party’, the most essential component of a show valued on par with a performing artiste. When he travelled with Star Trek in 2016, he became the first major ‘hypeman’ to be paid independently to anchor a major show. Now, Do2Dtun is known as the ‘Hypeman of the century’. For the past three years, he has successfully hosted the biggest party show in Africa, Turn Up Friday on Africa Magic. The hypeman has already kicked off the year with more energetic shows.

Bisola Aiyeola:

Having been on TV right from her days on Project Fame and then becoming a household name when she emerged as a runner-up on Big Brother Naija in 2017, Bisola has continued to grow and improve her skills since she started hosting the Africa Magic dating show, ‘Shoot Your Shot’, in November 2020. The actress is the host of ‘Family Feud Nigeria’ show which launched in Nigeria in 2022. . The award-winning actress will likely continue hosting both TV shows all year long.

Chude Jideonwo:

Chude Jideonwo has developed a reputation for being one of Nigeria’s most revered interviewers. Last year, he moved his highly acclaimed interview show, ‘With Chude’ to Africa Magic Urban. The talk series premiered on the platform on November 6 and airs every Sunday at 8 pm. The lawyer, who has broken some of the most explosive stories the nation has seen over the past five years, is expected to continue telling untold stories in 2023.

Ifeanyichukwu Daniels (Hero Daniels): Hero Daniels believes in his talent and ability to crack up a room. For years, Hero consistently put out content via social media. He held several hosting roles with Ebonylife TV and Linda Ikeji TV. However, Hero’s tenacity and need to keep creating content eventually paid off in a big way. He became the first host for Africa Magic’s ‘Come Play Naija’. The Hero in him will expectedly make him push the envelope in 2023 with brilliant hosting, hilarious commentaries and innovative ideas.