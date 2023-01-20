Rita Dominic, Flavour, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Grace Tobe Nwigwe’s Pre-Grammy Nomination Party 

Iyke Bede

Weeks ahead of the 65th Grammy Awards, some of Nollywood’s finest stars convened to celebrate the Grammy nomination of Nigerian US-based rapper Tobe Nwigwe at The Sky Restaurant, Eko Hotels and Suites, Lagos.

Powered by Afrozons and Heineken, the glitzy pre-Grammy event attracted Nollywood heavyweights like Omotala Jalade-Ekeinde, Rita Dominic, Kate Henshaw, Dakore Akande, alongside music stars like Seun Kuti and Flavour; creative entrepreneur Obi Asika; and Grammy-nominated Ghanaian act, Rocky Dawuni.

The ‘Lord Forgive Me’ hitmaker earned a nomination in the Best New Act category, one of the ‘Big Five’ categories presented during the Grammy show.

The pre-Grammy party which serves as a precursor to the Afrobeats pre-Grammy party planned for February 3, 2023, in Los Angeles, doubled as a homecoming for the rapper who arrived with his wife Martica ‘Fat’, and their children.

Soaking up the cool ambience of the neon-lit evening, guests were charmed by the camaraderie displayed when Nwigwe, who donned a black oversized suit was joined by his wife (impeccably dressed in flowing gown complemented with blonde braids) and a host of celebrities as they danced to Flavour’s ‘Doing’, mirroring Igbo folk dance steps.

In heartfelt gratitude for the warm reception he and his family received in Nigeria, Nwigwe candidly relayed his surprise at the Grammy nod.

“It was surprisingly overwhelming because I didn’t think they would have the audacity to nominate an independent artiste like me, ” Nwigwe explained.

He continued: “Afrobeats is at the top; it is the most influential sound in all of music right now. It is just for us to continue to do what we have been doing: bringing those traditional sounds, modernising those traditional sounds, and continuing to be the influence that we have always been.”

Recently, the American Music Awards (AMA) included an afrobeats category (Favourite Afrobeats Artiste). Responding to this development, the convener and a voting member of the Recording Academy, Sheila O. hinted that the Recording Academy is considering toeing a similar path in the future.

“Afrobeats is bigger than calling us ‘Best Global Performance'” Sheila said. “We are bigger and here to stay, and it is something that the Grammy is looking forward to and trying to make happen.”

The Afrozons pre-Grammy nomination party was acclaimed by guests who described the soiree as ebullient.