Regus Opens at Gbagada, Targets 2.5M Professionals

A global workspace provider, Regus, has unveiled its newest network of workspace centres in Gbagada, Lagos to connect over 2.5 million professionals.

The new center located along Oshodi-Apapa Expressway, Lagos, is the 8th centre launched in Nigeria by Regus, a flagship brand of International Workplace Group (IWG) Plc.

The new workspace is a part of the firm’s strategy to bring its workplace services closer to Nigerians and offer them an unparalleled choice of ambiance, design and proximity that will enable them to meet their unique needs.

Speaking during the unveiling, the Executive Vice-Chairman for Regus Nigeria, Mr. Ayo Akinmade, said the new centre is located on the Lagos Mainland to create a dynamic and interactive environment for individuals and businesses in the heartland of Lagos to thrive.

“The object of this hub is to expand our scope of offering to Lagosians. Our goal is to enable 2.5 million Lagosians to be able to use our premises at any given point in time. This fits into our global strategy of bringing businesses to the people”, he said.

He said: “Our network of workspace enables businesses to operate anywhere, without the need for set-up costs or capital investment. It provides our customers with immediate cost benefits and the opportunity to fully outsource their office portfolio.”

Akinmade explained that businesses are facing challenges with the rise in real estate costs while access to funding has become a challenge for some businesses, thereby creating a barrier for those looking to obtain contracted office space.

He noted therefore that this was one area where Regus’ flexible workspace comes into play, saying, “Regus offers a transformative flexible workplace solution that alleviates the significant financial burdens associated with renting office space in a premium location and leveling the playing field for companies unable to invest in permanent space.”

