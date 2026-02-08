Arokodare’s Goal Not Enough as Palmer’s Third Hat trick Earn Chelsea Full  Marks

Duro Ikhazuagbe

Nigerian international, Tolu Arokodare, was on target for Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Molineux yesterday but it was not enough as Cole Palmer’s hat trick earned Chelsea all three points.

The hat trick also made Palmer the first player in the Premier League history to net three first-half hat-tricks. The victory keeps Chelsea on 43 points in fifth place while Wolves are rooted to the bottom on just eight points.

For the Nigerian forward, the goal was his second in 20 appearances in the English topflight league this season.

Palmer fired Chelsea into the lead from the penalty spot in the 13th minute.

The former Manchester City forward added his second goal from another penalty to put his side 2-0 on 35 minutes before completing his hat-trick on 38 minutes.

Luck however smiled on Arokodare nine minutes into the second half as he pulled a goal back for Wolves

The bulky Nigerian forward was omitted from the Super Eagles final squad to the AFCON 2025 in Morocco where the three-time African champions finished winning the third place bronze after beating Egypt in penalty shootouts.

Elsewhere, Tottenham skipper, Cristian Romero, was accused of letting his team-mates down after his first-half red card helped condemn his side to a 2-0 defeat as Manchester United extended their winning run under Michael Carrick.

Bryan Mbeumo put United in front after 38 minutes at Old Trafford when he applied a brilliant finish to a superb corner routine involving Bruno Fernandes and Kobbie Mainoo. Fernandes wrapped up the win late on as he turned home Diogo Dalot’s inswinging cross. The Red Devils are fourth in the standing on 44 points from 25 games.

Leaders Arsenal comfortably beat Sunderland 3-0 to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League table to nine points.