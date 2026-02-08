NSC Hails NOGIG for Providing Platform for Athletes 

Olawale Ajimotokanin Abuja

The National Sports Commission (NSC) has lauded the organisers of the Nigeria Oil and Gas Industry Games (NOGIG) for creating the platform for athletes to excel.

The Director Information NSC, Mrs Kehinde Ajayi, stated this in a statement yesterday ahead of the 20th edition of the games scheduled to begin today at Package B of Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja.

She described the games, featuring over 1,000 athletes, as a reflection of the oil industry’s long-standing commitment to teamwork, wellness and camaraderie among its workforce.

The statement noted that the support and encouragement from the industries had created a ripple effect in the sports community, adding no less but exceptional performances were expected from the athletes at the competition.

“Let us all come together and show our solidarity for the oil and gas industry’s and our amazing athletes as they compete in the competition.” She said.

The Chairman of the Local Organising Committee (LOC), Suleiman Sulaiman, also expressed enthusiasm for this year’s events, which he noted will be a testament to the spirit of sportsmanship and unity within the industry.

The games run until February 14, 2026, with the exception of the snooker competition which will take place at the E12 club in Wuse, while the golf competition has already been completed, adding to the anticipation and eagerness for the main programme.

According to Sulaiman, several renowned companies from the oil and gas sector including TotalEnergies, ExxonMobil, Selattyn Energy, Oando,, Shell, Nigeria LNG. (NLNG), the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC), Renaissance, Chevron,Aredel, and ND Western will be participating at the games.

He assured stakeholders that this year’s event will be a true showcase of talent, teamwork and dedication of the finest athletes from the oil and gas industry.

He intimated that the games will feature a wide range of sports, providing a platform for athletes to showcase their skills and compete against each other in athletics, football, volleyball, badminton, squash, tennis, table tennis, swimming, scrabble and snooker, adding that this diverse range of sports not only adds excitement to the event but also promotes a healthy and active lifestyle among the participants.

The highlights of the competition will be the awards ceremony where trophies, team honours and individual awards will be presented to outstanding performers.

Sulaiman urged the participants to showcase their skills and talent and be recognised for their hard work and dedication, stressing that recognising and celebrating excellence serves as impetus for athletes to strive for greatness.

The LOC Chairman assured that all necessary measures had been taken to ensure the safety and well-being of all participants and attendees, including adhering to strict Covid-19 protocols, as the health and safety of all involved remains paramount.