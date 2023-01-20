Modi Seeks Human-centric Globalisation

By Michael Olugbode in Abuja

Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi has expressed the acceptable standard of globalization to developing nations, insisting that it should be human-centric.

Modi, in his Opening Remarks at the Concluding Leaders’ Session of the Voice of Global South Summit recently held by his country, said “developing countries desire a globalization that does not create Climate Crisis or Debt Crisis.”

He said: “We want a globalisation that does not lead to unequal distribution of vaccines or over-concentrated global supply chains.

“We want a globalisation that brings prosperity and well-being to humanity as a whole. In short, we want a ‘human-centric globalisation’.”

The Summit, which was held over two days, has participation of more than 120 developing countries, the largest-ever virtual gathering of the Global South.

Modi said, “We developing countries are also concerned about the increasing fragmentation of the international landscape,” noting that: “These geopolitical tensions distract us from focusing on our development priorities.

They cause sharp swings in international prices of food, fuel, fertilizers and other commodities.”

He added that: “To address this geopolitical fragmentation, we urgently need a fundamental reform of the major international organisations, including the United Nations Security Council and the Bretton Woods institutions.

“These reforms should focus on giving voice to the concerns of the developing world, and reflect the realities of the 21st Century.”

He promised that: “India’s G20 Presidency will attempt to voice the views of the Global South on these important issues.”

The Indian Prime Minister said: “In its development partnerships, India’s approach has been consultative, outcome oriented, demand driven, people-centric, and respectful of the sovereignty of partner countries.

“I firmly believe that countries of the Global South have a lot to learn from each other’s development experiences.

I am happy to announce that India will establish a “Global-South Center of Excellence”.”

Modi explained that: “This institution will undertake research on development solutions or best-practices of any of our countries, which can be scaled and implemented in other members of the Global South.”

He said: “As an example, the digital public goods developed by India in fields like electronic-payments, health, education, or e-governance, can be useful for many other developing countries,” explaining that India has also made great strides in areas like space technology and nuclear energy.

He revealed that “We will launch a ‘Global-South Science & Technology initiative’ to share our expertise with other developing nations.”

The Prime Minister while disclosing that during the COVID pandemic, India’s ‘Vaccine Maitri’ initiative supplied made-in-India vaccines to over a 100 nations, said: “I would now like to announce a new ‘Aarogya Maitri’ project. Under this project, India will provide essential medical supplies to any developing country affected by natural disasters or humanitarian crisis.”

He added that: “For synergising our diplomatic voice, I propose a ‘Global-South Young Diplomats Forum’, to connect youthful officers of our foreign ministries.

India will also institute ‘Global-South Scholarships’ for students from developing countries to pursue higher education in India.”