NDLEA Invites Niger LGA Chairman over Alleged Support for Drug Consumption

Laleye Dipo in Minna

The Niger State Command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), has summoned the Chairman of the Chanchaga Local Government Council, Mr. Aminu Ladan, for allegedly promoting the consumption of hard drugs by youths in the local government area.

This is even as the Niger/Kogi Customs Area Command has intercepted 317 parcels of compressed cannabis sativa along the Abuja-Lokoja Road.

THISDAY was told that the letter summoning the LGA chairman was signed by the state Commander of the NDLEA, Mr, Haruna Kwetishe, who asked the chairman to come and explain how a trending video with his portrait and audio encouraged youths in the area to consume hard drugs.

Kwetishe said: “We expect the chairman in our office any moment from now. We have written to Hon. Aminu Ladan, Chanchaga Local Government Council’s chairman, inviting him over a viral video clip trending on social media purportedly made by him, which advised the youths to use Chanchaga Local Government’s secretariat as a smoking joint for cannabis sativa, popularly known as marijuana if they so wish.

“It is quite unfortunate for a person of such calibre and leader to resort to instigating and encouraging the youths to engage in drugs and other substances of abuse which will undoubtedly lead to youth restiveness and other social vices which will have negative consequences on the society.”

Kwetishe said that the agency would not fold its arms and watch some individuals who want to disrupt or destroy the already fragile peace of Minna metropolis and the entire state to diminish the efforts of the command in combating illicit drug dealing and abuse.”

In the meantime the Niger/ Kogi Area Command of the Nigeria Customs Service has handed over 263.6 Kg of compressed cannabis sativa to the NDLEA.s

Comptroller Busayo Kadejo, who handed over the drugs to his colleague in the NDLEA, said that the suspects involved in the trafficking of the banned substance escaped arrest but added that the intercepted substance has a market value of N26 million.

Kadejo declared: “I am glad that due to the diligent application of self to duty, our officials were able to intercept these illicit packages,” and commended “the officers and men of the command for their vigilance.”