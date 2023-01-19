No Record of Violent Attack in Seven Years, A’Ibom Replies YPP





Okon Bassey in Uyo

Akwa Ibom State Government has said that no any incident of state-sponsored violence had been recorded in the state since the present state administration came on board over seven years now.

Accordingly, the government has assured the citizens and residents of the state that the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP)-led administration cannot instigate security tension in the state.

Government warned that it would not fail to visit anybody who brings any form of political unrest to the state with full weight of the law.

The position of state government was response to the recent allegations by the state Chairman of YPP Campaign Council, Sir Emem Akpabio alleging impending attack against the YPP by the state government.

The reaction of the state government was contained in a statement issued by the State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Ini Ememobong and made available to Journalists in Uyo yesterday.

The government compared such alarm by the YPP to “ a murderer who is always afraid of someone walking behind him with a machete.”

Ememobong noted government earlier statement that hinted the citizens of a planned unrest by politicians from opposition parties, though the opposition party was not mentioned.

“We had hinted that the planned unrest was sponsored by politicians from opposition parties, without mentioning any of them. But as usual, the guilty are always afraid. This attitude of self-identification is not strange.

“We recall that in 2019, when the State Government criminalized cultism, their candidate, without any direct accusation, took it personal and went on to admit to being “a cultist…”

”This attitude of theirs is consistent with the age long African maxims that “old women are uncomfortable when dry bones are mentioned” and “a murderer is always afraid of someone walking behind him with a machete”.

“Let us assure their party that in the more than seven and a half years of this administration, there has been no incident of state-sponsored violence.

“Therefore, the citizens and security operatives are well aware that this administration cannot stoop as low as that, rather they recall the prime actors and masterminds of the Ikot Ekpene massacre, where Senator John James Udoedeghe escaped by the whiskers and the assassination attempt on Senator Helen Esuene at Ukana, Essien Udim.

“We assure them that this administration will not bow to the forces of karma to serve them their meal in their plate.

“Even from the tone of their response, fair-minded persons will perceive their culpability and the very weak attempt by the guilty to feign innocence. Like a net entanglement, the harder they tried to free themselves, the more guilty they became.

“We therefore, reassure the entire citizens and residents of Akwa Ibom state that the State Government in partnership with security agents will continue to exercise their constitutional responsibility of ensuring the security of lives and property and whosoever in found culpable of any crime will be made to face the full wrath of the law, irrespective of the political party affiliation or status.

“The prevailing peace in Akwa Ibom State must be sustained.”, the statement declared.