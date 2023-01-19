Elect Patriotic Leaders with Integrity, Catholic Bishops Advise Nigerians

Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado Ekiti



The Catholic Bishops of Ibadan Ecclesiastical Province have called on Nigerians to vote for leaders who would be true patriots and servant of the people, responsive to the security and welfare needs of all Nigerians without discrimination.

The advice formed part of a communique issued by the Bishops made of Ibadan Archdiocese, Ilorin, Ondo, Ekiti, Oyo and Osogbo Dioceses, after their meeting at the Jubilee Conference Centre Oke Ado, Ibadan.

The communiqué was signed by the President, Most Rev. Gabriel Abegunrin and Secretary, Most Rev. John Oyejola, and sent to newsmen in Ado-Ekiti yesterday by Most Rev. Felix Femi Ajakaye, titled: ‘Nigeria: Now is the time of Grace.’

It stated: “We Bishops fully identify with the suffering and pains of all Nigerians over these years while enduring numerous threats to security of life and property, crippling economic downturn and bad political leadership.

“We therefore urged all eligible Nigerians to secure their permanent voters cards, (PVC), and vote in the elections according to their conscience, without fear, in order to secure their own future and that of their children.”

On insecurity in the country, the Bishops stated that it was with deep sorrow that they learnt of the dastardly murder of yet another priest, Rev. Fr. Isaac Achi, of the Catholic Diocese of Minna.

They, however, commended governors of the South-west for setting up and sustaining the Amotekun Corps and others for the relatively improved security situation in the Southwest.

The Bishops added: “For government, more work need to be done,” saying authorities should bolster existing security measures to safeguard life and property, to add new technology and apprehend and decimate those who engage in such criminal activity in the region and all over the country.

“Nigerians have a right to enjoy free and safe movement wherever they live and go and it is the sacred duty of government to make this possible.

“It is never too late to do the right thing because adequate security of life will have an impact on the integrity of the forthcoming general elections.”

The clergymen exhorted all Nigerian politicians and electoral umpires from the federal to the grassroots levels to ensure nobility and fairness in their speech and actions towards free, fair and peaceful elections in February.

The Bishops noted that to succeed, Nigerians must be disciplined, obey the law and work and pray, encouraging the youths “who are working hard to deliver free and fair elections next month, to persevere.”

“Hope does not fail us, we call on all Nigerians to sustain hope by relying on the unchanging promise of God, which says “Do not be afraid” for I am with you,” they added.