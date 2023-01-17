SFL Declares 2023 Customer-Centered Year

Leading restaurant brand in Nigeria, Sundry Foods Limited (SFL) has stated that its top priority in 2023 is to deliver optimal service to each customer on a personal level.

Executive Director, SFL, Mr Nnamdi Opara, while unfolding the 2023 business outlook of the company during a meeting with the management and staff of the company held in Port-Harcourt, announced that an enhanced customer satisfaction would form the major focus of his organization’s service offerings this year as part of the continuous improvement policy of the company.

“When we started Sundry Foods, we wanted to create a solution to a problem-a gap in the market for quality Nigerian meals prepared and served to international standards. It was not about the food, it was about the people too,” he said

According to a statement by the company signed by Head, Marketing, SFL, Mr Nduka Mokwunye, recognizes the link between a nutritious meal, the complex processes involved in producing it, and its safety in achieving optimal satisfaction of the customer.

To this end, SFL, the statement said has outlined a number of actions it plans to take to satisfactorily achieve its 2023 customer-centric target to include; strengthening its customer relations strategy, build on its food safety culture, and engage more with its raw material suppliers.

“Food safety and product quality are at the heart of how we do business and achieve our vision. We seek to always exceed our customers’ expectations by providing the highest quality products in surroundings that are clean, attractive, safe and comfortable. The integrity of our products depends on employees always following food safety practices that comply with our brands’ high standards

“Our commitment to food safety stretches back to the production of our raw materials. We maintain strict standards through enforcement of supplier policies and procedures. These procedures are reinforced through in-person training for our suppliers,” the statement said quoting the company’s executive director.

On strengthening customer relations, the company said it is open to customer feedbacks, assuring that no complaint would be left untreated because, “we strive to continually improve our practices and processes in line with acceptable best standards and as part of our improvement plans.”