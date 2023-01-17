FHQ: Killers of Policemen Will Not Go Unpunished

•Says detained suspected killers of members of Ebonyi community to be prosecuted

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja



The police high command said yesterday killers of policemen across the country would not go unpunished.

It said those who killed policemen performing their constitutional duty would be brought to justice even as it maintained that the suspects responsible for the death of police officer attached to the APC Chairman in Ebonyi State, Chief Stanley Emegha, whose convoy was attacked and some members of Ekoli Eddah community in the state would not be spared.

Recently, former Governor of Imo State, Governor Ikedi Ohakim, narrowly escaped the assassins’ bullets by a whisker but lost four policemen in his convoy.

The convoy of Senator Ifeanyi Uba from Anambra State was also recently attacked and some policemen attached to his convoy were killed.

An attack on the convoy of the All Progressives Chairman in Ebonyi State, Chief Stanley Emegha on December, 26, 2022, at Ekenta Ekoli Edda community claimed three lives including his Escort Commander, Inspector Festus Akpan and loss of property worth millions of naira.

Speaking at a media chat in Abuja, Force Public Relations Officer and Chief Supretendent of Police (CSP), Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said killers of police personnnel across the country would be brought to justice.

“Nobody that killed a policeman that is conducting his constitutionally assigned duty would go scot free”, he said.

He spoke against the backdrop of concerns that detained, suspected attackers of the Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ebonyi State may soon be set free following moves in some quarters to effect their release.

“The detainees were also alleged to have killed and maimed other members of the Ekoli Eddah Community in the state.

“Nobody will release anybody, who committed murder. The first thing to do is to arrest them and they have been arrested. Nobody, who has killed policemen or members of the community will go scot free”, he said.

“They will be prosecuted if found guilty. As it is, investigation is ongoing, nobody is being released,” he added.

A deadly attack on the State APC Chairman, Chief Stanley Okoro Emegha and his convoy on December, 26, 2022 at Ekenta Ekoli Edda allegedly by Ekoli Youth Vanguard had claimed three lives including APC Chairman’s escort commander a police inspector and loss of property worth millions of naira.