Buhari Appoints 7 Commissioners for ICPC, Seeks Senate Confirmation

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has asked the Senate to consider and approve the nomination of seven persons for reappointment as National Commissioners of the Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission (ICPC).

The president made the request in a letter read during plenary by the Senate President Ahmad Lawan, Tuesday.

The letter read in part: “In accordance with Section 3(3) and (7) of the Corrupt Practices ans Other Related Offences Act 2000, I write to forward for confirmation by the Senate the under-listed names of seven (7) persons for reappointment as members of the Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission (ICPC).”

The names of the national commissioners of the ICPC forwarded to the upper chamber for screening and confirmation included Justice Adamu Bello (rtd) from Katsina State. He will represent North-west.

Others are Hannatu Mohammed from Jigawa State, who would represent North-west, while Mrs Olubukola Balogun (rtd) from Lagos State would represent the South-west and Dr. Grace Nkechiyere Chinda from

Delta State to represent South-south.

The list also included Mr. Obiora Samuel Igwedibia from Anambra State to represent South-east, Abdullahi Maikano from Niger State to represent North-central and Prince Dauda Yahaya Umar from Nasarawa State to represent North-central in the commission.