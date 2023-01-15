 SDP Denies Alliance With Tinubu, Welcomes Al’Mustapha

Oghenevwede Ohwovoriole in Abuja

The presidential candidate of the Action Alliance (AA), Maj.Hamza Al-Mustapha (rtd), has called on Nigerians to look beyond their immediate political parties as he expressed readiness to enter into alliances with other political parties contesting the February presidential elections.

He stated this during an interview when he visited the National Chairman of the SDP, Shehu Gabam, at the party’s secretariat on Thursday in Abuja.

He noted that cross-fertilisation of ideas between parties was necessary at this moment, saying there is nothing wrong in parties coming together to work for the development of the country.

According to Al-Mustapha “Numerous ideas exist across parties. It might be strange to you seeing a candidate from a party coming to another party at such a critical time of elections. We’re introducing something new this time around. The fact that I belong to AA doesn’t mean I cannot go to another party. I have visited leaders of a unique party. I am from a unique party. You may not be surprised to see me at another party’s headquarters tomorrow. We should be light-hearted and be broadminded”.

The national chairman of SDP, Shehu Gabam said he’s troubled over the security challenges and poor state of the economy, saying the present government has done next to nothing to improve the lives of Nigerians.

Noting that Nigeria is trapped right now, he said the country needs the younger generation who have the capacity, dexterity and capability to drive new thinking and generate the idea on how to move forward.

Gabam also said that: “The country is stranded somehow, so we need a collection of people who have the determination to look beyond their immediate political party, look at the larger Nigeria to drive.

Meanwhile, the Social Democratic Party (SDP) has denied being in any alliance talks with the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the 2023 general elections.

The SDP through its National Publicity Secretary Rufus Aiyenigba, at a press conference stated that the party’s presidential candidate, Adewale Adebayo is not willing to step down for anyone

The party insisted that its presidential candidate, Prince Adebayo Adebayo, is all out to win the forthcoming election and won’t step down for any candidate.

He was reacting to a statement credited to a former member of the party, Alfa Mohammad, claiming that the SDP would adopt the APC candidate for next year’s poll.

He alleged that Mohammed is a member of the APC and a strong member of a political group committed to the actualisation of Bola Tinubu’s presidential ambition, South West Agenda for Asiwaju (SWAGA).