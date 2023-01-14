Michael Jackson’s Ex-wife Lisa Marie Dies at 54

Ferdinand Ekechukwu

Lisa Marie Presley, the former wife of Michael Jackson and daughter of rock ‘n’ roll legend Elvis Presley, has died aged 54. Her mother, Priscilla, announced the death of her daughter who was reported to have suffered a cardiac arrest last Thursday. Lisa was last seen publicly at the Golden Globe Awards on Tuesday night in Beverly Hills.

Priscilla Presley said she was devastated to announce her daughter’s passing. “It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us. She was the most passionate, strong and loving woman I have ever known. She was the most passionate, strong and loving woman I have ever known,” she added.

Elvis and Priscilla Presley have just one child, Lisa Marie. In the 2000s, she had her own albums available and performed live. On January 10, she was present for Austin Butler’s triumph for best actor in a drama for his role as her late father in Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis at the 2023 Golden Globes.

After Baz Luhrmann’s musical Elvis was released last year, Lisa Marie and Priscilla Presley began attending red-carpet occasions and award ceremonies with movie stars. Lisa Marie attended her father’s birth anniversary celebrations in Graceland, an American home where Elvis resided, and passed away, just days before she died unexpectedly. Elvis lost his life in August 1977, while Lisa was just nine.

