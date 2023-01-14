  • Saturday, 14th January, 2023

Michael Jackson’s Ex-wife Lisa Marie Dies at 54

Life & Style | 22 hours ago

Ferdinand Ekechukwu

Lisa Marie Presley, the former wife of Michael Jackson and daughter of rock ‘n’ roll legend Elvis Presley, has died aged 54. Her mother, Priscilla, announced the death of her daughter who was reported to have suffered a cardiac arrest last Thursday. Lisa was last seen publicly at the Golden Globe Awards on Tuesday night in Beverly Hills.

Priscilla Presley said she was devastated to announce her daughter’s passing.   “It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us. She was the most passionate, strong and loving woman I have ever known. She was the most passionate, strong and loving woman I have ever known,” she added.

Elvis and Priscilla Presley have just one child, Lisa Marie. In the 2000s, she had her own albums available and performed live. On January 10, she was present for Austin Butler’s triumph for best actor in a drama for his role as her late father in Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis at the 2023 Golden Globes.

After Baz Luhrmann’s musical Elvis was released last year, Lisa Marie and Priscilla Presley began attending red-carpet occasions and award ceremonies with movie stars. Lisa Marie attended her father’s birth anniversary celebrations in Graceland, an American home where Elvis resided, and passed away, just days before she died unexpectedly. Elvis lost his life in August 1977, while Lisa was just nine. 

Description: Lisa Marie, Michael Jackson’s ex-wife is dead.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.