  • Friday, 13th January, 2023

NSCDC Arrests 47-year-old for Rape, Robbery in Kwara

Nigeria | 35 mins ago

A 47-year-old man,  Mr. Ganiyu Yusuf, has been arrested by the Kwara state command of Nigeria Security and Defence Corps(NSDC) for allegedly raping a woman in the presence of her two years old baby after breaking into the house of the woman.

During the incident, according to THISDAY further investigations, the suspect also took away two laptops and two android phones belonging to the victim.

Yusuf, a native of Abeokuta in Ogun state, it was gathered was said to have committed the offence last year at Oloje area of  Ilorin and ran to Mokwa, Niger state for cover.

Sources close to the NSDC in Ilorin yesterday said that, the suspect, after gaining access to the house at Oloje area in Ilorin, he was said to have overpowered the woman who was alone with her two-year-old baby in the house.

It was further learnt that, Yusuf was said to have raped the woman in the presence of her two years old daughter and went away with two laptops and two android phones belonging to the victim.

Sources said that, since he fled the state to Niger state after the incident, men of the

NSCDC has commenced their searchlight to arrest him and eventually tracked down at Mokwa, Niger state on the 5th of  January, 2023.

When contacted, the Public Relations Officer of the NSDC in the state, Mr. Ayeni Olasunkanmi, who confirmed the arrest of Yusuf, said that the suspect has confessed to the dastardly act of  case of robbery and rape.

He said that the suspect raped the woman in the presence of her two years old daughter and went away with two laptops and two android phones belonging to the victim.

Olasunkanmi added, “The Command is still  searching for the buyers of the exhibits.   The state commandant, Mallam Muhammed Tukur Ibrahim is appealing to the general public to be conscious of what they buy per time. The suspect will be taken to court for prosecution immediately.”

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.