NSCDC Arrests 47-year-old for Rape, Robbery in Kwara

A 47-year-old man, Mr. Ganiyu Yusuf, has been arrested by the Kwara state command of Nigeria Security and Defence Corps(NSDC) for allegedly raping a woman in the presence of her two years old baby after breaking into the house of the woman.

Yusuf, a native of Abeokuta in Ogun state, it was gathered was said to have committed the offence last year at Oloje area of Ilorin and ran to Mokwa, Niger state for cover.

Sources close to the NSDC in Ilorin yesterday said that, the suspect, after gaining access to the house at Oloje area in Ilorin, he was said to have overpowered the woman who was alone with her two-year-old baby in the house.

Sources said that, since he fled the state to Niger state after the incident, men of the

NSCDC has commenced their searchlight to arrest him and eventually tracked down at Mokwa, Niger state on the 5th of January, 2023.

When contacted, the Public Relations Officer of the NSDC in the state, Mr. Ayeni Olasunkanmi, who confirmed the arrest of Yusuf, said that the suspect has confessed to the dastardly act of case of robbery and rape.

He said that the suspect raped the woman in the presence of her two years old daughter and went away with two laptops and two android phones belonging to the victim.

Olasunkanmi added, “The Command is still searching for the buyers of the exhibits. The state commandant, Mallam Muhammed Tukur Ibrahim is appealing to the general public to be conscious of what they buy per time. The suspect will be taken to court for prosecution immediately.”