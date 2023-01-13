Mr Macaroni, Hermes, Others Star at Uncutxtra Award Night and Magazine Launch

It was all fun and excitement as UncutXtra Magazine launched the maiden edition of its Award Night and 10th edition Launch in Lagos.

The event which is set aside to recognise the resilience and hard-work of notable Nigerian entertainers whose works have made an immerse impact in the growth of the Nigerian Entertainment industry.

The event also witnessed the presence of a number of celebrities and the continuous rise of UncutXtra since it was established.

The CEO of Creatrix Empire and founder of the Uncut Xtra magazine, Emmanuel Alade, in his speech commended the efforts and impacts of those who have immensely committed their energy and time to promoting Nigeria’s entertainment industry.

He stated that “UncutXtra Magazine would continue to show utmost support and advocacy to personalities who have proven to be of influence in the Nigerian entertainment industry.”

It was a gathering of the crème de la crème of the entertainment sector as social media influencers took turns to shower encomiums on the other exceptional personalities, celebrities, and influencers.

Present at the event were the likes of Nigeria’s popular actor, content creator and activist Adebowale ‘Debo’ Adedayo also known as Mr Macaroni, Ex BB Naija Housemate and cover star of the UncutXtra Magazine 10th edition, Hermes Iyele, and talented Afro-pop singer and songwriter, Magixx who won the award for the next rated artist of the year.

Other celebrity guests include Saga Adeolu who won the award for the best content creator of the year, content creators Double Ds Twins, Sam Speedy, Vibe Doctor, Diiadem who received two awards for the Beauty influencer of the year and the best dressed for the day, skit-makers like Iya Mufu, Baba Alariya, Realsophy who won the award for the next rated comedian of the year and several other notable entertainers.

The event also witnessed amazing performances from Temilayo Abodunrin, a 13 year old saxophonist who serenaded the audience with her beautiful mastery in playing the saxophone.