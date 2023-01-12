Maritime Union Hails Ngige for Defending Workers’ Right

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria has commended the Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, for putting the Nigerian workforce first and defending their rights.

In a commendation letter to the minster, which was signed by the President-General of the union, Adeyanju Adewale, the union said Nigerian workers would remember Ngige for his unflinching support for their cause.

In statement issued by the Deputy Director, Press and Public Relations, Olajide Osundun, the union said: “We are most thankful for your commitment and determined approach to ensuring good and healthy work environment for our members. We are glad to have you as a dependable ally and associate always, as we commit to maintaining industrial harmony in our ports.

“Sir, we sincerely acknowledge the undeniable fact that you have proved beyond all reasonable doubt your willingness to put your workforce first and defend their rights accordingly. We deeply commend and appreciate you sir.”

While pledging continued support to the minister, the union recalled that despite teething challenges in the world of labour, Nigeria has maintained a relative peaceful industrial milieu as result of Ngige’s untiring efforts. It further commended him for the legal and constitutional measures his leadership is taking to entrench industrial harmony and optimum productivity in all sectors even beyond the Buhari administration.”