Group Endorses Nwifuru for Ebonyi Guber Race





Benjamin Nworie in Abakaliki

A group based in Ebonyi State, Turn-By-Turn Initiative, has endorsed the state governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Francis Nwifuru, in the 2023 general election.

In a statement issued in Abakaliki, the National Convener of the group, Onyekachi Nworie, said the endorsement was out of his credibility to sustain and advance the good legacies of the present administration.

Nworie, who is also a former board member of the Ebonyi Broadcasting Corporation, said out of the main contenders, Nwifuru is most suitable to succeed Governor David Umahi.

According to him, “As concerned citizens of Ebonyi State, we have come together to champion the course of justice, equity and fairness. We have come together to convene a democratic discourse, and set agenda that will continue to preserve and protect the lofty ideals of Ebonyi founding fathers. We are doing so bearing in mind that we must not compromise the future of our next generation.

“As believers in Turn-By-Turn Initiative, we have stated categorically within the bounds of democratic territory that power should shift to Ebonyi North Zone. By doing so, we have just observed the sequence it started in 1999. We, therefore warn that if this sequence is truncated, it may jeopardise the unity and equity in our political system in Ebonyi State.

“We clearly know that even in the previous elections, all the zones had always participated in the exercise of fundamental human rights but we will continue to speak clearly on what should guide the majority of people in the state.

“We have also clearly examined and scrutinised the contestants, their strength and weakness, their antecedents and competence; and other factors, and therefore adopted the Speaker of the state House of Assembly, as the most competent to succeed Governor Umahi in 2023,”

He, therefore, called on all Ebonyi people to go and collect their PVCs so as to vote overwhelmingly for the APC governorship candidate in the state.